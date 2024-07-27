StockNews.com Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.29.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $260.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.96. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

