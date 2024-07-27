StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
