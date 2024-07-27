StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

