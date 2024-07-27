StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

