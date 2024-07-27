StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.65.

Get Catalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTLT

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.