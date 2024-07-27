Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Stifel Financial Stock Performance
SF traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Stifel Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.
