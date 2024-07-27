Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

