Stifel Canada Weighs in on Russel Metals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.21.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$40.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.08. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$33.38 and a 52 week high of C$47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

