Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Star Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.42. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

