St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.

St. Joe Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JOE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 235,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $153,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,224,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,214,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,320,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,224,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,214,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,100 shares of company stock worth $9,470,865 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

