St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.
St. Joe Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:JOE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 235,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99.
St. Joe Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. Joe
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.