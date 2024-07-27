SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.72 and last traded at C$7.60. Approximately 249,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 608,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.