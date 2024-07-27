SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.980-5.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.98-5.22 EPS.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,049. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

