Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Macquarie

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Macquarie from $345.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.15.

NYSE SPOT opened at $321.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.89. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $346.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -480.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

