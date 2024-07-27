Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) versus Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Head to Head Review

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectral AI and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectral AI presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.50%. Given Spectral AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $18.06 million 1.73 -$20.85 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.39 $7.07 million $0.58 32.40

This table compares Spectral AI and Pro-Dex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI.

Volatility & Risk

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI N/A N/A -108.45% Pro-Dex 4.13% 6.50% 4.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spectral AI beats Pro-Dex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

