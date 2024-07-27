Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Source Capital Price Performance
Source Capital stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.
About Source Capital
