Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) PT Raised to C$17.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowline Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.44.

Snowline Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

SGD stock opened at C$4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$685.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.60. Snowline Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.40.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

