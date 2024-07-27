Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.
SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.94.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,078 shares of company stock valued at $19,973,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
