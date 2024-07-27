Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.94.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Snap has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,078 shares of company stock valued at $19,973,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.