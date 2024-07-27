Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Smartsheet Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.41 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock worth $1,484,631. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.