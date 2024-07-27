Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$31.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.79.

ZZZ stock opened at C$35.02 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.31 and a 1-year high of C$35.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

