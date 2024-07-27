Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SKX stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

