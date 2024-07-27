Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.180 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.6 %

SKX traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.