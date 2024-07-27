Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Decreases By 61.5%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VOXX International Stock Up 14.5 %

VOXX International stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 233,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in VOXX International by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 902.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Articles

