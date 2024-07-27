Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Drops By 31.3%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

UBE Stock Performance

Shares of UBEOF remained flat at $17.46 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. UBE has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Get UBE alerts:

UBE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.