Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Drops By 93.4%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

SAPMY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

