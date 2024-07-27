Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Drops By 93.4%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
SAPMY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
About Saipem
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.