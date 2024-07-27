Short Interest in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Grows By 171.3%

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $62.13. 61,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
