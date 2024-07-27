Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Declines By 81.5%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Intertek Group Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $64.34. 2,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8877 per share. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

