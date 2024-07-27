Short Interest in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Increases By 230.2%

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTHY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.77. 95,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,945. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%.

In other news, insider David Mcgarel purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $196,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,206,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 49.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 45.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares during the period.

