Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Drops By 80.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 8,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.