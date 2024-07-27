Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Drops By 82.7%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Environmental Tectonics Trading Up 4.2 %

ETCC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,834. Environmental Tectonics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

