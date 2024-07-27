Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 73.2%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the June 30th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CNNEF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,842. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.69 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

