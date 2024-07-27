Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. 5,253,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,005,120. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

