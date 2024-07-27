Shentu (CTK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.14 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Shentu has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $96.56 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 136,436,404 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

