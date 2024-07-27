Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

