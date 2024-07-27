Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.23. 831,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

