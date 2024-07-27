Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39,719 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,719 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,374,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 4,015,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,731. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

