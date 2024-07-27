Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 85,429 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. 5,541,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,411. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

