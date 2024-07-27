Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 3,093,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,364. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

