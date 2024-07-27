Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 507 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Copart by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,412 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,773,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. 3,969,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

