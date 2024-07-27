Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Acquires £27,968.50 in Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider David Latin bought 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £27,968.50 ($36,172.40).

Serica Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SQZ stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.69) on Friday. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.98. The stock has a market cap of £514.65 million, a P/E ratio of 485.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.91) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.