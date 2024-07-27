Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

