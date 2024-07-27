SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $248.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $248.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.17.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Trading Up 1.3 %

SAP stock opened at $213.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.