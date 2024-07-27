Ryder System (NYSE:R) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 301,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,454. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $136.41.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

