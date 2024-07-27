RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. RPM International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. 1,247,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

