RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.55.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RPM International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.