RPC (NYSE:RES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.18 million. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. RPC’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 3,917,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,961. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPC

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.