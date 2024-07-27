Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.56. 3,435,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.