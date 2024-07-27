Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Plans — Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of RCL opened at $153.56 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
