Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $638.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.21.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $540.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.55. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.