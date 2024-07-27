Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $110.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

