Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.22. 13,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 18,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $89.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.