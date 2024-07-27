Roth Mkm Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $85.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Glj Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

